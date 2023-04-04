9 tornadoes occurred in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware: NWS

MAYS LANDING. N.J. (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday another tornado occurred in the Philadelphia region during last weekend's severe weather.

An EF-1 tornado touchdown down in Mays Landing, Atlantic County, Saturday night, making it the seventh tornado in New Jersey and ninth total as a result of the storms that also hit the South and Midwest part of the United States.

🌪️ We've confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Mays Landing from Saturday night. Here is an updated list of all the damage survey results. We will work on posting tornado path maps as time allows. You can find detailed survey information here: https://t.co/LfQ4i31Mqr #NJwx #DEwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/sJlURuONW8 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 4, 2023

The NWS says the tornado had max winds of 100 mph, traveled about one mile and had a max width of 110 yards.

Three of the seven tornadoes in New Jersey happened in Monmouth County. One of the twisters occurred in Ocean County, while the two others happened in Burlington County.

Clean-up is underway across Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey due to the nine tornadoes.

The EF-3 storm, the strongest tornado of the nine, that hit Sussex County, Delaware, left one person dead.