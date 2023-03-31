PECO's Nicole Levine aims to inspire more women to become STEM leaders

PECO executive wants to inspire more women to become STEM leaders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nicole Levine is a powerful woman who is breaking the glass ceiling in the energy sector. Levine is a pioneer on the frontlines and now, behind the scenes.

Levine traded in her PECO hard hat for a suit.

"I've spent a lot of my career being the only," Levine said, "and a lot of my career being the first."

After working over 20 years in the energy sector, she's earned a new role and title as the chief operating officer for PECO.

We caught up with Levine as she was wrapping up a safety meeting.

As she looks around the room, she remembers when she used to sit in those same seats.

"As soon as I came to PECO as an engineer, I saw the executives and I'm like I think I can do that, I think I want that," Levine said. "I've wanted it all along."

So did her grandmother, who sparked her interest in STEM programs.

Nicole Levine

"She said, 'you are good at math and science, you're going to be an engineer,'" Levine said.

And she did.

Levine says today, women make up only 23% of employment in the energy sector and those in charge, even less.

As a young manager, she was tasked with leading her team in New Orleans to assist with Hurricane Katrina's restoration efforts. That was her first lesson on gender equality after being questioned.

"Hi, I'm wanting to know who is in charge of this organization. Oh, I said absolutely. Nicole Levine, PECO Energy, what can I do for you? And he looks me up and down and he says, 'no, no no, I want to know who is in charge?'" Levine said."And I said yes sir, that's me, Nicole Levine, how can I help you? And he looked me up and down again and said, 'Do your daddy own this company?'"

Nicole Levine

Levine has many of those stories, but now she is making new stories and memories from dancing with her team to being a leading woman in energy and inspiring others to do the same.

"I would say don't be so hard on yourself through the journey," Levine said. "You belong."

Just as her grandmother said to her.

"I lost her two years ago," Levine said. "I miss her dearly, but I know she set me up with all the tools."

Tools that'll last a lifetime.