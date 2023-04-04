Ocean County resident trying to stay positive after EF-2 tornado

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed two more tornadoes touched down on Saturday in New Jersey.

Both were EF-1 tornadoes in Crosswicks, Burlington County, and Cream Ridge, Monmouth County.

That brings the total number of tornadoes in the Philadelphia region this weekend to eight, including six in the Garden State.

Cleanup is underway in Jackson Township following the tornado.

People who live in Jackson Township are trying to fix their homes and clear trees. Many are still without power.

Power crews worked around the clock to fix downed power lines that were dangling in the road.

Trees were also knocked down left and right after the National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado touched down in Jackson Township, Ocean County, on Saturday.

"You see down there if you go down there a little further, completely mangled just like this but way more trees," Jake Demarco said.

Demarco is one of the residents cleaning up near Commodore Boulevard. He says the night the tornado hit, hail pelted his windows, a transformer blew on his street and his dog was barking non-stop.

That's when he knew he had to get to cover.

"Took the three of us and our dog and we got downstairs and waited it out and, you know, we stayed together and we did a group hug let it pass," Demarco said.

Demarco is now using a generator to power his home. His neighbors are also cleaning up.

Poles were down, fences were gone and someone's shed was blown into the middle of the road.

The damage also stretched a little farther from his home.

Six Flags Great Adventure was closed and say they plan on opening back up on Wednesday.

While it was a night the Demarco family will never forget, they are trying to stay positive.

"I'm just letting it go through and not holding on to it, you know?" DeMarco said.

A lot of cleanup needs to be done.

The Red Cross said they had teams out delivering disaster relief supplies, along with water and food to those in need.