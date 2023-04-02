Tornadoes in Philadelphia region: What we know

Four tornadoes touched down in New Jersey, National Weather Service says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Severe weather brought tornadoes to the Philadelphia region Saturday night.

The National Weather Service said at least five tornadoes touched down from Southern Delaware to North Jersey.

Here's what we know:

Where did the tornadoes occur?

As of Sunday night, the NWS has confirmed at least five tornadoes:

Bridgeville, Sussex County, Delaware

Cinnaminson, Burlington County, New Jersey

Jackson, Ocean County, New Jersey

Howell Township, Monmouth County, New Jersey

Sea Girt, Monmouth County, New Jersey

Few details have been released by the NWS about the tornadoes. They plan to release their findings Sunday night or Monday.

But, a picture released by the Delaware state government shows the reported 14 mile path of destruction left behind by the storm in Sussex County.

Did anyone die?

One man was killed in Greenwood after a structure collapsed.

It was the first death from a tornado in Delaware since 1983.

Overall, at least 29 people were killed across the country in weather-related deaths, according to numbers compiled by CBS News. Tornadoes impacted the South, Midwest and Northeast parts of the United States.

What was the damage like?

The Delaware tornado brought widespread damage to Sussex County, officials said.

At least two to three dozen houses were impacted by the severe storms.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke to one woman who lost her home during the tornado.

Delaware officials and volunteer organizations are mobilizing resources to help residents impacted by the storms.

Delaware Gov. John Carney said the state is "incredibly lucky" more lives weren't lost in the tornado. The state is working to get assistance from FEMA and help residents who have been forced from their homes.

While there were no reported tornadoes in Pennsylvania, the severe weather brought power outages across the Delaware Valley and impacted thousands of customers.

Chopper 3 was over plenty of damage caused by the storms in New Jersey, including uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Residents were busy on Sunday cleaning up the mess, but said they're grateful it wasn't worse.

Where did the storms come from?

The severe weather that produced violent tornadoes in the Philadelphia region originated in the South and Midwest before making its way to the Northeast.

The monster storm system shredded homes and shopping centers in Arkansas and caused other damage to towns across the country, including a theater roof that collapsed during a tornado in Belvidere, Illinois.

It killed a 50-year-old man and injured about 40 others, officials said.

The severe storms were "intense supercell thunderstorms" and are only expected to become more common, especially in Southern states, as temperatures rise around the world.