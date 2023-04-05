Watch CBS News
PSPCA offering $10,000 reward about 2 dogs shot in Kingsessing

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information about two dogs who were shot in Kingsessing.

The latest dog was found Tuesday, shot dead and left in a trash bag on the 6000 block of Allman Street. 

Last week, another dog named Alexia was found on the 1200 block of South 54th Street.

According to the PSPCA, initial reports indicated Alexia was hit by a car. But once she arrived at an emergency veterinary hospital, vets found she was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Alexia is currently in stable condition.

The reward, provided by an anonymous donor, is for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

The organization believes these two cases are related.

