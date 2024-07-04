Heat advisory in effect on Friday, hot and humid weekend ahead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you thought it was hot humid on the Fourth of July, get ready to bake and sweat even more on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all counties along the I-95 corridor both Friday and Saturday, as temps will top out between 90 and 95 degrees, with feels-like temps over 100 degrees. The hottest time of the day will be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., which is also when the greatest chance for pop-up storms will occur.

At this point the region is under the "general thunderstorms" (non-severe) category, but we will be watching for any stronger storms to develop. Take all the necessary heat-related precautions and stay in the air conditioning whenever possible.

By Sunday we'll feel a slight reduction in the humidity, but it's still hot with highs in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Beryl remains a dangerous hurricane, heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday morning and eventually toward southern Texas by Monday. While it will be much weaker, it could bring flooding rains to an area recently impacted by Alberto.

7-day forecast

Friday: High of 93, low of 74, hot, isolated storm

Saturday: High of 92, low of 78, storms likely

Sunday: High of 93, low of 74, partly sunny

Monday: High of 93, low of 72, some sun, a storm

Tuesday: High of 88, low of 74, p.m. t-storm

Wednesday: High of 89, low of 73, a few storms

Thursday: High of 87, low of 73, partly cloudy

