Eagles' Haason Reddick to have surgery to repair right thumb injury: source

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick will need surgery to repair a right thumb injury he suffered during a joint practice Monday with the Cleveland Browns, a source confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Reddick is expected to be out one week and should be back in time for the start of the regular season, according to the source.

The Eagles open the season Sept. 10 against the Patriots in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Reddick, a Camden, New Jersey, native who started at Temple University, had a combined 19 ½ sacks (regular season and playoffs) last season, his first with the Eagles.

Earlier this week, Reddick spoke with CBS Sports NFL analysts Jonathan Jones and Bryant McFadden on Monday during their NFL Training Camp Tour about a wide range of topics.

Reddick touched on Eagles first-round pick Jalen Carter and what he expects to be different under Sean Desai's defense.

The 28-year-old also spelled out his goals for the 2023 season.

"I always say my goal is to be better than I was last year," Reddick said. "No matter what, man, the goal for me is to come out and be a dominant pass rusher, dominant player."