Eagles' Haason Reddick joins volunteers to clean up Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick came together with his hometown community Wednesday to help clean up Camden neighborhoods. It was just the beginning to make Camden a better place to live.

"We gonna walk," Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen said. "We gonna talk."

They then got to work.

Reddick and Carstarphen joined dozens of volunteers Wednesday morning for the South Jersey city's annual spring cleanup.

"I call it fellowshipping," Carstarphen said. "A day to fellowship and help improve the City of Camden's community."

With a will to help and trash pickers and garbage bags in tow, volunteers walked block by block for the Camden Strong Clean Camden Campaign. It was the third year of the campaign.

"This is our city," Reddick said. "This is our town. So why not keep it clean?"

The campaign started back in 2021 to deter illegal dumping and enhance public safety, but it's also about getting people to take pride in their neighborhoods.

"It's all about coming together, building growing together, becoming a community, Reddick said, "and I think that's very important to continue to move forward in the future."

"I always say it's a we thing, not me thing," Carstarphen said, "and if you look around, it's all about we."

They're not stopping here. They have 14 community cleanups planned for this spring and summer. The next one is on May 3.