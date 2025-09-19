Philadelphia police arrest 4th suspect in Grays Ferry deadly mass shooting

Philadelphia police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a mass shooting in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood that left three people dead and nine others injured just days after the Fourth of July.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested inside a home on the 1500 block of South 25th Street in Grays Ferry after investigators executed a search warrant at the residence earlier Friday morning.

Police said the suspect will be charged with murder, attempted murder, firearm violations and other related offenses in connection with the July 7 mass shooting.

This is the fourth arrest Philadelphia police have made in the mass shooting, which happened on the 1500 block of South Etting Street just before 1 a.m. on July 7.

Last month, police arrested 35-year-old Jihad Gray in South Philadelphia. Investigators recovered two handguns and a rifle during Gray's arrest. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, weapons offenses and more, according to police.

Just one week before Gray's arrest, police arrested 21-year-old Daquon Brown in connection with the shooting. Brown was also charged with murder, attempted murder and gun offenses, police previously said.

The first suspect arrested was 22-year-old Terrell Frazier, police said on Aug. 7. Frazier was charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and several other offenses, according to police.

Police said they have traced the bullets found at the scene to 13 different guns and are looking for several suspects.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore previously said the shooting likely stemmed from one person firing a gun at a gathering of 100 to 200 people on the block.