Pennsylvania baseball team loses to South Dakota in 2025 Little League World Series

The Glenmoore Eagle baseball team lost, 2-0, to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Thursday night in the 2025 Little League Baseball World Series.

The team from Upper Uwchlan Township in Chester County, Pennsylvania, will now head to the elimination bracket.

Sioux Falls (Midwest Region) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the way.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota's Devin Aukes slides into home base against Upper Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania, during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Aug. 14, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. Caleb Craig / AP

Glenmoore Eagle, which is representing the Mid-Atlantic region, recorded one hit in the loss. Shortstop Ethan Herbein singled on a hard ground ball in the bottom of the first inning.

Glenmoore Eagle pitcher Aiden Mercer pitched five innings and allowed eight hits and two runs. He also struck out four batters.

For Glenmoore Eagle, it's the team's first trip to Williamsport for the LLBWS. They punched their ticket to the LLBWS last week with a 7-3 win over Maryland the region championship game.