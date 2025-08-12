Pennsylvania family celebrates rare baseball double — sons in College World Series, Little League World Series

Pennsylvania family celebrates summer of baseball with sons in College, Little League World Series

It's been a dream summer of baseball for the Mihos family, who live in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, and one they say they'll never forget.

In June, their middle son, Dean Mihos, played in the College World Series for Coastal Carolina. Now, just weeks later, their youngest son, Theo, is preparing to take the field in Williamsport for the Little League World Series, representing Glenmoore.

"My husband put a baseball bat and a glove in their hands and said, 'Go play.' And this is where it's led us to," said Sabrina Mihos, the boys' mom.

Back in June, Dean Mihos' run to Omaha with Coastal Carolina was a milestone moment for the family.

"Alex and I and Theo, we made it there, and that was an incredible experience," said Ari Mihos, their father.

But just when they thought the excitement had ended, the Mihos family was once again packing bags for another once-in-a-lifetime trip, this time to Williamsport.

"I thought it was over back in June with the men's College World Series in Omaha," Sabrina Mihos said. "But here we are again, going to Williamsport."

Theo, 11, plays second base and will suit up for Glenmoore in Thursday's opening game.

"He's excited, but like any 11-year-old, he's also a little bit homesick," Ari Mihos said. "I was an average athlete. I think all my kids' athletic ability come from my wife, more than me, so I'll give her the credit for that."

Theo isn't on this journey alone. His two older brothers have been both inspiration and support.

"It's a testament to the work they put in. They fell in love with the game," Sabrina Mihos said. "I gave up a couple of journeys to the beach, holidays, because we have a batting cage in the back."

Their oldest son, Alex Mihos, just graduated from Widener University, where he pitched for the baseball team.

"Theo is becoming a great young man, and Dean is an exceptional leader," Alex Mihos said.

"I tried hard," Alex Mihos said. "But watching them accomplish basically my dreams ... is just surreal. It's surreal for me, and I know it's surreal for my parents, too."

While the Mihos family is certainly proud of their sons' baseball achievements, they say the lessons go far beyond the field.

"We've all been on this journey together, and I'm just so proud of them," Sabrina Mihos said.

No matter what happens on the field in Williamsport this week, the Mihos family says they've already won, together.