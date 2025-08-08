Pennsylvania Little League team clinches spot in World Series with dominating win over Maryland

For the fifth straight year, a team from Pennsylvania is heading to the Little League World Series.

The Glenmoore Little League team delivered another commanding performance Thursday, defeating Maryland 7-1 in Bristol, Connecticut, the second time they've bested the Maryland squad in just one week.

The victory not only sends them to the Little League World Series but also keeps them undefeated in the tournament.

From the first pitch, Glenmoore set the tone with confident play on both sides of the ball. Their bats came alive early, putting runs on the board and applying constant pressure. Meanwhile, their pitching and defense shut down Maryland's offense, allowing only a single run in the game.

Back home at Liberty Union Bar & Grill, in Chester County, excitement rippled through the crowd as families, friends, and community members packed in to watch the game live. The atmosphere was electric — tense at times, but filled with hope. And when that final out was called, the reaction was immediate and overwhelming: cheers, hugs, and tears of joy.

The win wasn't just for the players; it was for the entire community. Parents and loved ones could be seen celebrating with pride, many visibly emotional as they watched their boys take another huge step forward.

Glenmoore now faces the Midwest Champions, South Dakota, next Thursday.

One thing is certain — this team has momentum, confidence, and the full support of a community ready to keep cheering them on.