What time is Glenmoore's game in 2025 Little League Baseball World Series today? How to watch and more

Pennsylvania family celebrates summer of baseball with sons in College, Little League World Series

The Glenmoore Eagle Little League baseball team will play in its first 2025 Little League Baseball World Series game tonight in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team from Upper Uwchlan Township in Chester County, Pennsylvania, will represent the Mid-Atlantic Region and punched its ticket to the LLBWS last week with a 7-3 win over Maryland.

Here's how to watch Glenmoore's game tonight, and everything else you need to know.

How to watch Glenmoore Eagle in 2025 Little League Baseball World Series

Glenmoore will play Sioux Falls, South Dakota, (Midwest Region) in the United States bracket Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Who is on Glenmoore's roster?

Here are the players and coaches on Glenmoore's roster:

Players:

Grayson Barrett, OF/P

Theo Mihos, 2B

Frankie Kolter, 1B/P/CF

Justin Shaw, C/P/2B

Logan Wisnewski, 3B/LF

Nick Bongiorni, 3B/P/LF

Ethan Herbein, P/SS/2B

Marek Kalavik, C/2B/3B

Aiden Mercer, P/SS/2B

Heath Podvia, OF

Macallen Chervenka, CF/LF

Gabe Mackiewicz, 1B, OF

Coaches:

Manager: Michael Shaw

Coach: Bill Mackiewicz

Coach: Brad Mercer

Glenmoore is latest Philadelphia region team heading to Little League Baseball World Series

With Glenmoore making the trip to Williamsport, it's the third straight year a team from the Philadelphia region will compete in the LLBWS.

In 2023, a team from Media, Delaware County, went to the LLBWS, while a team from Council Rock Newtown, Bucks County, made the trip last year.

Little League Baseball World Series bracket 2025

Glenmoore will begin the LLBWS in the United States bracket. Here's what the rest of the field looks like:

Little League Baseball World Series

How does the Little League Baseball World Series bracket work?

Glenmoore will be among 20 teams — 10 United States regional champions and 10 international champions — competing to win the 2025 LLBWS in Williamsport.

The tournament is double-elimination, so once a team loses twice, they'll be eliminated.

The LLBWS championship, which will feature the winner from the U.S. and International bracket, will take place on Aug. 24.