Philadelphia secures free SEPTA subway rides home for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Days after NJ Transit announced a controversial pricing plan for 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Philadelphia's host committee announced a partnership to provide soccer fans a free subway ride home after games at the Linc.

Airbnb partnered with Philadelphia Soccer 2026 to provide free ride homes on SEPTA's B line (formerly the Broad Street Line) after all six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field this summer.

Philadelphia is hosting six World Cup matches at the Linc in June and July — five in group stage play and one in the Round of 16.

"Sports are big business here in Pennsylvania and a key part of what makes our commonwealth a great place to live and visit," Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement. "My administration has invested millions of dollars to ensure SEPTA trains remain in good service as we embark on an epic year for sports in Philadelphia."

The free rides home World Cup matches at the Linc will begin at halftime and continue for two hours after the end of the match, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 said in a news release.

SEPTA will also run its sports express train in addition to its regularly scheduled service for the matches. The express trains run every 10 minutes or so.

Unlike other cities hosting World Cup matches, SEPTA is also keeping its regular fare of $2.90 for the matches.

NJ Transit announced last week its pricing plan for World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The New Jersey public transit system said it was selling only 40,000 round-trip tickets for $150 to each of the eight matches. NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri said once the 40,000 tickets are gone, no more will be sold, CBS New York reported.

And also unlike other host cities like Boston and New York, the Linc has no tailgate bans for World Cup matches.