Philadelphia gearing up for 2026 FIFA World Cup with "'How Do You Phan?" campaign

Philadelphia is gearing up for one of the biggest sporting events in the world. With just 100 days to go, the city is already buzzing with excitement as it prepares to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hundreds of fans packed into the lobby of a Center City high-rise Tuesday for a pep rally featuring music, dancing and a vibrant atmosphere. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham kicked off the countdown.

"We got 100 days till the World Cup come to our city," Graham said. "I hope y'all ready."

Philadelphia is one of 16 host cities for the tournament. Between June and July, Lincoln Financial Field will host six matches featuring top international teams, including Brazil, France, Croatia, Ghana, Ecuador, Haiti and Curaçao.

Ivory Coast has chosen Subaru Park in Chester as its training base, adding to the region's international sports profile.

The rally included a flag giveaway representing some of the competing nations, highlighting the city's global spotlight.

"This environment is electric," Patrick Malloy from Doylestown said. "I didn't know there were so many soccer fans in Philadelphia."

Residents said they expect a big boost for the local economy.

"Restaurants, hospitality, everybody will be benefiting from this," Jose Palomeque from Glenside said. "But at the end of the day, it's also the community impact."

The pep rally featured appearances by Eagles mascot Swoop, Flyers mascot Gritty and Union mascot Phang. Organizers are now launching a campaign called "How Do You Phan?" to help visitors feel at home and learn more about the teams coming to the city.

"'How Do You Phan?' is an opportunity for die-hard soccer fans to learn about the teams coming, build that interest, and feel part of this cross-cultural exchange that's once in a lifetime," Meg Kane, host city executive and CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, said.

Organizers said additional fan experiences and events will roll out in the coming weeks as Philadelphia prepares to welcome the world this summer.