Soccer fans travel to Philadelphia to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field

The eyes of the soccer world will be on Philadelphia this week as the city will host the first of eight FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches on Monday.

Some of the best soccer players in the world will be competing. The tournament is somewhat of a tune-up competition before next year's FIFA World Cup, but in this case, the tournament will feature club teams instead of national teams.

Sherafan Cruz and his family are in Philadelphia for the first time, traveling all the way from Brazil to attend the FIFA Club World Cup game at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.

Cruz was among dozens of fans from Brazil who were watching the tournament's first weekend of games at the Lion Sports Bar in Chinatown.

The fans are rooting for Flamengo. The team is set to take the field at the Linc on Monday.

"I actually live in Canada. I came over three years ago," Ulisses Davila said. "Back in Brazil I used to go to every game, so as soon as it was announced that they were coming over so close to me, I was like, 'Yeah, I need to go.'"

"The energy is very cool," said Augusto Albuquerque, who is from Brazil.

Mark Prinzinger, the owner of Lion Sports Bar, said the energy from the fans is amazing. He says the tournament is expected to give the bar a big boost in business.

"I think the whole city is ready for the FIFA Club World Cup, and we're also going to be ready for the World Cup next year too," he said.

Soccer fans are expected to pack the Linc Monday night to watch Flamengo take on Esperance de Tunis, which starts at 9 p.m.