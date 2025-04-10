Before the World Cup in 2026, Philadelphia will host matches for another FIFA tournament in 2025

Philadelphia is becoming an international hub for the biggest events around the globe. Not only is Philly a host city in the World Cup next summer, but a new tournament called the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is coming to the city in just a few months.

Philadelphia will host eight total matches in the new tournament. The action will start at Lincoln Financial Field with group play on June 16 and conclude with a quarter-final match on the Fourth of July.

The city will not have to wait for the World Cup in 2026 for the excitement of international soccer in Philly.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino came to Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday to announce the brand new tournament that will bring 32 teams, from 6 international FIFA confederations, to 11 cities in the United States this summer, including Philadelphia.

"We have fans from Chelsea, or [Manchester] City, or Real Madrid, they come from all over the world and they will come to the United States. They will come to Philadelphia," Infantino said.

Infantino came to the Super Bowl to watch the Eagles win, and Birds wide receiver A.J. Brown returned the love to support FIFA in Philly.

"It means the world to us," Brown said. "They're watching us worldwide and we're representing the Eagles very well, and for the president to come here and say he wants to come here, it means the world to us as Eagles fans."

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said the tournament will take Philadelphia "to the next level as being a global hub for entertainment, culture and sports."

Before the World Cup in 2026, Lemon Hill Park will play host to a fan festival.

Infantino toured the grounds of what will soon be known to soccer fans across the globe.

"We thought that Philadelphia is such a great city that we'll bring another World Cup to Philadelphia as well this year," Infantino said.