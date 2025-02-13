Cold and windy for Philadelphia Eagles parade, tracking weekend snow and rain

Cold and windy for Philadelphia Eagles parade, tracking rain and snow this weekend

Cold and windy for Philadelphia Eagles parade, tracking rain and snow this weekend

Cold and windy for Philadelphia Eagles parade, tracking rain and snow this weekend

Well, here we are, the Philadelphia Eagles victory parade! While it will be a dry and mostly sunny day, it will also be very cold and windy the entire day, with gusts 25 mph, keeping the windchill temps below freezing all day long.

If you're headed out in the morning be prepared for windchills in the teens! However, all that being said, it will be a great day for a victory parade in Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia

After Friday, we move into the weekend and our third NEXT Weather Alert this week for another storm that will likely bring snow changing to heavy rain, along with wind and rapidly changing temperatures. Here are more details:

Saturday and Sunday are NEXT Weather Alert days

The storm's arrival time will fluctuate, but models indicate a mid-morning arrival time on Saturday with the likelihood of snow before switching to mix, then rain.

Accumulations shouldn't be significant, but a quick half inch to 1 inch of snow isn't out of the question before the transition to rain.

The region will see mainly rain from late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as a brief mix.

In addition to heavy rain on Sunday, winds will pick up, gusting 30 mph or more on Sunday

Sunday may even have a few rumbles and the threat of localized flooding because of saturated ground (especially in the areas hardest-hit by snow).

The storm will be followed by a blast of wind and cold for Presidents Day on Monday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Looking ahead to next week: more snow

Next week will be frigid the first few days and then … wait for it … yes, another potential significant snowmaker will arrive midweek.

Forecast models agree on a strong system, however they differ on timing. One is Wednesday, one is Thursday. As always, the NEXT Weather team will keep you ahead of the storm so you and your family can plan.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Windy and cold for Eagles parade. High 37, low 28.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow to rain. High 38, low 26.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and wind. High 54, low 28.

Monday: Cold, windy. High 30, low 27.

Tuesday: Another frigid day. High 30, low 16.

Wednesday: Tracking snow. High 34, low 19.

Thursday: Tracking snow. High 35, low 17.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.