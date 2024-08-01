Evan Gershkovich's hometown of Princeton, N.J. celebrates his release from Russian prison

Evan Gershkovich's hometown of Princeton, N.J. thrilled by his release from Russian prison Evan Gershkovich's hometown of Princeton, N.J. thrilled by his release from Russian prison 02:20

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Evan Gershkovich was seen smiling after being released from a Russian prison on Thursday as part of a massive prisoner swap. His friends back in his hometown of Princeton, New Jersey, were equally elated.

Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was taken into Russian custody while on assignment in Yekaterinburg in March of 2023. Russian authorities charged him with espionage, drawing immediate condemnation from the U.S. government, which in April of that year officially determined Gershkovich to be wrongfully detained.

Over a year later, in early July 2024, Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Russian court. The U.S. called his hurried trial "a sham."

"We never forgot you"

Gershkovich attended Princeton High School, where as captain he led his soccer team to a state championship in 2009. While his parents moved away years ago, neighbors said he was always on their minds.

"This is a very close-knit community, this entire area, including where their house used to be. We've been watching and worrying," former neighbor Bob Harley said.

A picture celebrating that state title hangs inside Conte's Pizza, where CBS News New York spoke to Wayne Sutcliffe, Gershkovich's former coach.

"He started every single game his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. We won every level of success that you could in New Jersey soccer, including the state championship," Sutcliffe said.

Sutcliffe said the current team dedicated its 2023 season to Gershkovich, including wearing shirts that said "I stand with Evan."

"We never forgot you. We never gave up hope. From a personal level, I know how extraordinary you are as a person," Sutcliffe said.

In a statement, Kathie Foster, the acting superintendent of Princeton Public Schools, said, "We are relieved and delighted by the news that Evan Gershkovich has been released from a Russian prison as part of a prisoner exchange with the United States and other countries. Our thoughts are with his family as they will soon be reunited with him after 15 months of wrongful detention. I know I speak for all Evan's former teachers, his classmates, and the entire Princeton Public Schools community when I share our joy of his return home to the United States and his family."

Community kept rallying to Gershkovich's cause

Princeton High student Scarlette Gitterman was part of the effort to make sure Gershkovich's name was always in the news.

"Yeah, we sold shirts and raised money," Gitterman said. "The fact that Evan is able to come home and he is free and he is safe, I am so happy for him."

Former coach Salvy Baldino said he spoke to the Wall Street Journal reporter before he was taken prisoner, adding he can't imagine what he and his family have been through.

"We are thrilled for his parents. We saw the stress in their eyes and we're thrilled for them," Baldino said.

"We love you and wait to see you back here at Conte's," Sutcliffe added.

The team and the Wall Street Journal are planning a coming-home celebration for Gershkovish on Aug. 25 at Conte's Pizza.