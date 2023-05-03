Sixers teammates, Philly sports legends react to Embiid winning MVP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Joel Embiid is finally the NBA MVP. After finishing as the runner-up in back-to-back seasons, Embiid was named the association's Most Valuable Player on Tuesday night.

Embiid is the first 76er to win the award since Allen Iverson in 2001.

The Sixers' superstar center took to social media, saying he "spoke it into existence" back in 2014.

Embiid's tweet came after the Sixers released a video showing the moment the big fella won the MVP.

Here are what some of his Sixers teammates, NBA legends and notable Philadelphians are saying.

Sixers point guard James Harden tweeted, "long overdue, well deserved... #Uno"

Sixers power forward P.J. Tucker posted congratulations on Instagram.

Tucker wrote, in part, "The day i signed to the Sixers we talked about finally getting to play together and the goals we wanted to achieve. I told you i was gonna do whatever you needed to win mvp and win the world championship.. here's to achieving one and loading on the other"

Sixers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz tweeted, "Finally."

The master plan of The Process Sam Hinkie tweeted "Dreams dreams."

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey tweeted, in part, "Joel's season was legendary and the MVP award is the latest milestone of his decorated career."

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown tweeted a congrats to Embiid.

Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins also went to Twitter after Embiid won the award.

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson tweeted, "Congratulations to Joel Embiid for being named the NBA's Most Valuable Player!! Well deserved and earned!"

