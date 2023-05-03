Video shows Joel Embiid win 2023 NBA MVP Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After finishing as the runner-up for the award the past two seasons, Joel Embiid finally got his trophy.

Embiid beat out Denver's Nikola Jokić and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday to win the 2023 NBA MVP Award for the first time in his career.

The Sixers' big man crushed it in the voting, recording 73 of the 100 first-place votes over his competitors.

A video released by the Sixers on social media showed Embiid and the team's reaction once it was announced he won the award.

After the announcement, Embiid immediately ducked his head, overwhelmed with the emotion of winning the first MVP award of his career.

The rest of the Sixers squad erupted into "MVP" chants just like fans do at the Wells Fargo Center when Embiid is on the free-throw line.

James Harden, who erupted for 45 points last night in the Game 1 upset vs. the Boston Celtics, came over to Embiid with several other teammates to hug the big fella.

It was truly an awesome moment for Embiid and the Sixers given everything he's been through in his NBA career.

Embiid is the first Sixer to win the award since Allen Iverson in 2001.

Embiid is dealing with a knee sprain and his status for Game 2 Wednesday night vs. the Celtics remains unclear at this time.