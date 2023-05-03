Joel Embiid expected to play in Sixers' Game 2 vs. Celtics: source

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after winning his first NBA MVP award, Joel Embiid is expected to return for Game 2.

Embiid will be reevaluated after Wednesday morning's shootaround, but he's expected to play barring a setback, a source told CBS News Philadelphia's Pat Gallen.

Embiid missed Game 1 against the Boston Celics because of an LCL sprain in his right knee.

The news comes one day after Embiid won his first NBA MVP Award.

The Sixers stole Game 1 from the Celtics on Monday night after James Harden scored 45James Harden powers Sixers past Boston Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid points in their 119-115 win.