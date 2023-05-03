Finally! Sixers center Joel Embiid wins 2023 NBA MVP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Joel Embiid started playing basketball when he was 15 years old in Africa. Fourteen years later, he's on top of the basketball world after winning the 2023 NBA MVP.

Embiid won his first MVP this season over Denver's Nikola Jokić and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday. Embiid, who was the runner-up the past two seasons, is the first Sixer to win the award since Allen Iverson in 2001.

Embiid won 73 of the 100 first place votes. Jokić had 15, while Antetokounmpo got 12.

Embiid had a total of 915 points, crushing both Jokić and Antetokounmpo. Jokić had 674 and Antetokounmpo got 606 total points.

Embiid won the NBA scoring title for the second consecutive season, averaging 33.1 points in 2022-23. He shot a career-high 54% from the field to go along with 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks.

It was the first time a center won the scoring title in consecutive years since Bob McAdoo won it three-straight seasons in the 1970s with the Buffalo Braves.

Embiid mastered the mid-range jumper, shooting a career-best 58.7% on two-pointers as he hit several clutch shots throughout the year, including the game-winner over the Portland Trail Blazers in March.

Embiid had three 50-point games during the regular season. He scored a career-high 59 points vs. the Utah Jazz last November in a 105-98 win where he shot 67.9% from the field, grabbed 11 boards, dished eight assists and had seven blocks.

For the sixth-straight season, Embiid was named an All-Star, but it was the first time he didn't start in the game.

With Embiid leading the way, the Sixers had their best regular season in over 20 years.

The Sixers' 54-28 record earned them the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and it was also their-highest win total since 2001, the same year they went to the NBA Finals and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Embiid is now part of a special class of NBA Hall of Famers who have won the MVP award while playing for the Sixers. He's the seventh MVP in Sixers franchise history.

Iverson was the last Sixer to win the award in 2001.

Before Iverson, Moses Malone won it in 1982-83. Julius Erving won it in 1980-81 and Wilt Chamberlain won it three straight times in the 1960s.

Embiid has overcome a lot on and off the court to land the MVP award.

The Sixers drafted Embiid third overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. He dropped after suffering a stress fracture in the navicular bone in his right foot leading up to the draft.

Embiid sat out two years with injuries before appearing in 31 games in the 2016-17 season and flashed his potential before suffering a season-ending meniscus tear.

While Embiid was out with injuries early in his career, he contemplated retirement after losing his brother, Arthur, in a car crash in 2014.

But Embiid persevered through, worked on his craft and became one of the league's most dominant scorers.

Embiid received the award as he's nursing a sprained LCL in his right knee. He was out Monday night in the Sixers' Game 1 upset over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. James Harden erupted for 45 points and drained seven 3-pointers to steal the win without the MVP.

Embiid's status for Game 2 Wednesday night remains unknown. He was doubtful before being ruled out Monday night hours before tip-off.

After Wednesday, the Sixers will host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semis vs. Boston Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 7-foot, 280-pound center suffered the injury in Game 3 vs. the Brooklyn Nets, but the Sixers were still able to sweep their Eastern Conference foe without Embiid in Game 4.

Embiid is averaging 20 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.3 blocks in three playoff games.

The Embiid-era Sixers have never made it past the Eastern Conference semis, a place they haven't been since that magical 2001 season.

If Embiid returns later this week, it will be the third straight playoffs the big man is dealing with an injury.

Last season, Embiid dealt with an orbital bone fracture and thumb injury and in 2021 he tore his meniscus. In previous playoffs, Embiid also played after he was coming off a different orbital fracture and various illnesses.

Philadelphia was able to steal one without the big fella in Game 1, but Embiid's health will be paramount for the Sixers if they want to make a run to the NBA Finals.