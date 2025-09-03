What is Lincoln Financial Field's bag policy? What you can and can't bring to Philadelphia Eagles games

Which Eagles won starting jobs on defense in training camp? Nick Sirianni declines to say.

If you're heading down to the Linc this upcoming season, it's always good to know what you can and cannot bring into the stadium.

Here's what to know about Lincoln Financial Field's bag policy and more.

What bags are allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field?

Fans heading to the Linc are encouraged to limit the number of items they bring to the stadium.

Here's the list of bags that are allowed inside:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12"

One gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, about the size of a hand but not much larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle/strap. This small clutch bag can be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Exceptions can be made for medical items after proper inspection. The Linc asks attendees to contact Fan Services for more information at contact@Lincolnfinancialfield.com before arriving.

Lincoln Financial Field

What bags are prohibited at Lincoln Financial Field?

Bags that are prohibited at the Linc include purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage, seat cushions, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Can I bring food into Lincoln Financial Field?

Yes, if you stopped at your favorite hoagie shop before heading to the Linc to watch the Eagles, you can bring sandwiches inside the stadium. However, attendees must have all food wrapped in clear plastic to be allowed entry.

Other item exceptions at Lincoln Financial Field

While certain bags and items aren't allowed inside the Linc, here's a list of items that people can bring inside after an inspection:

Small clutch bags, camera and binocular cases that don't exceed 4.5 x 6.5 inches

Necessary medical items, including insulin, portable oxygen, small soft pack coolers and breast pumps

Infant items in a diaper bag, like bottles, formula

Small radios, but they must be used with an earpiece or headphones

Posters and signs that are smaller than 18 x 24 inches, event-related, handheld and without poles or sticks. They also can't block another guest's view and cannot be hung from any part of the stadium.

Battery-operated clothing or signs, if they're approved. Loose batteries and wires aren't allowed.

Tablets like iPads, Kindles and other similar items can be brought inside; however, fans cannot display "inappropriate subject matter" or block the view of someone else.

Seat cushions that don't exceed 15 x 15 inches and that don't contain arm rests, zippers, pockets, flaps or metal backs.

Empty plastic water bottles

Sunscreen

Plastic helmets, including football, mini and bike helmets or hard hats