Eagles seek repeat behind Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, while the Chiefs aim to bounce back

Saquon Barkley, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are built for a repeat championship.

Can they do it?

That's one of the top storylines entering the 2025 season.

Barkley is coming off a record-setting season, Hurts proved doubters wrong and coach Nick Sirianni earned redemption when the Eagles dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, preventing a three-peat to secure the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

The offense is loaded, a young defense is stacked with talent despite key losses and expectations are high in Philly.

But winning the division will be the first challenge. No team has repeated in the NFC East since the 2001-04 Eagles.

Jayden Daniels led Washington on an amazing turnaround as a rookie, taking the Commanders to the NFC title game. They've added playmaker Deebo Samuel, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and resolved wide receiver Terry McLaurin's contract dispute.

Dak Prescott is back healthy for Dallas, which is led by first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer. But the Cowboys have plenty of drama with star edge rusher Micah Parsons and owner Jerry Jones locked in a stalemate over his contract situation.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is the future for the New York Giants; Russell Wilson is the present. The team has to win enough games to save general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll's jobs.

The high-octane Detroit Lions are chasing their first Super Bowl appearance after their 15-win season ended with a thud in the playoffs. They've got star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson back to help a defense that was the team's weakness.

The Minnesota Vikings are trusting J.J. McCarthy to lead the team after Sam Darnold helped them win 14 games last season.

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have the pieces on offense to challenge the Lions in the NFC North. Their defense has to step up.

Bears rookie coach Ben Johnson looks to guide Chicago to a winning season. If he can get the most out of Caleb Williams as he did with Jared Goff in Detroit, the Bears will be on their way.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seek not only their fifth straight NFC South title but a deeper run in the playoffs.

The Atlanta Falcons are Michael Penix Jr.'s team with Kirk Cousins serving as a highly paid backup. Running back Bijan Robinson is ready to shoulder the offensive load while Penix settles in.

The Carolina Panthers are aiming to build off late-season success behind energetic coach Dave Canales, who made progress developing Bryce Young.

New coach Kellen Moore is rebuilding the New Orleans Saints.

Matthew Stafford's back issues are concerning for the reigning NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams, who nearly knocked off the Eagles on a snow-soaked field in the playoffs.

Darnold replaces Geno Smith in Seattle and the Seahawks hope to improve off a 10-win season. The defense creating more turnovers — only 18 last season — would be a big help.

Arizona loaded up on defense in the offseason, adding Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and 18-year veteran Calais Campbell to bolster the front seven.

Brock Purdy got paid in San Francisco, Christian McCaffrey is healthy and the 49ers are expecting to rebound after a losing season. But the defense lost key players, though Robert Saleh is back as defensive coordinator.

The road through the AFC East goes through Buffalo, which has won the division five straight years since Tom Brady left New England. Anything short of a Super Bowl won't be considered a success for NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Bills. They've been eliminated by the Chiefs four times in the past five seasons.

The Miami Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since the 2000 season, the longest drought in the NFL. Coach Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa have a fourth — and maybe final chance together — to snap that streak.

Aaron Glenn is the new man in charge for the New York Jets, who haven't made the playoffs since the 2010 season. The Jets have some talented players, including Justin Fields, who gets another chance to prove he's a No. 1 quarterback.

Mike Vrabel is back in New England as a coach this time. He's looking to restore winning to a once-proud franchise. At least the Patriots seem to have their QB in Drake Maye.

John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are still trying to get to the Super Bowl after falling short again. They have the most balanced roster in a tough AFC North but it all comes down to January.

Aaron Rodgers has teamed with Mike Tomlin to try to get the Pittsburgh Steelers back to winning in the playoffs. DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay are among the new faces joining Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals need a better September to get a chance to play in January. The offense is stacked but the defense is missing star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who is also dealing with a contract dispute.

The quarterback carousel continues in Cleveland with veteran Joe Flacco returning to the Browns. Shedeur Sanders is getting plenty of attention, though fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel outplayed him in the preseason. The one man the Browns can count on is game-wrecking edge rusher Myles Garrett.

C.J. Stroud has a revamped offensive line trying to protect him in Houston. A talented defense led by Will Anderson and All-Pro Derek Stingley Jr. should help keep the Texans on top of the AFC South.

Daniel Jones — not Anthony Richardson — gets the first chance to lead Indianapolis. The Colts are playing this season for late owner Jim Irsay.

If new coach Liam Coen can improve Trevor Lawrence's game the way he did with Mayfield in Tampa Bay, the Jacksonville Jaguars could be back on track. They have possibly the most exciting player in the league in two-way rookie Travis Hunter.

The Tennessee Titans are hoping No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward is the answer. His development is the team's top priority this season.

The Chiefs have owned the AFC West since 2016. They've reached the conference championship in each of their seven seasons with Mahomes. A fourth Super Bowl title for Andy Reid, Mahomes and Travis Kelce is the goal. How do they respond after a lopsided loss to the Eagles?

Jim Harbaugh led the Los Angeles Chargers to the playoffs in his first season. Getting past the Chiefs is the challenge. Losing left tackle Rashawn Slater for the season was a big setback.

Bo Nix helped turn the Denver Broncos into a playoff team in his rookie season. With AP Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II leading the secondary, Sean Payton's squad also takes aim at the Chiefs.

Pete Carroll is back on the sideline in Las Vegas, looking to turn a four-win team into a contender.

The first of 272 regular-season games features the Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sept. 4. The Chargers and Chiefs face off in Brazil the next night, one of seven games that'll be played on international soil.

All of it leads to Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8.