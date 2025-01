Gloucester City School District announces two-hour delay announced the day after the Super Bowl Win or lose, Super Bowl Sunday will be a late night. Some students will have a chance to sleep in the day after the game. Gloucester City schools announced on Facebook that there will be a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 10. The district called this a rare and special time to watch the Eagles in the Super Bowl and they want everyone to enjoy the game and be well-rested.