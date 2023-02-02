Sleep-in day announced for some students after Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Super Bowl will be watched by many households in our region on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. hoping for an Eagles' win. Families in the Delaware Valley will probably take the day off on Monday and some students will get their fair share as well.

Students at MaST Charter Schools announced they're giving students the day off on Monday calling it a Wellness Day.

The Wissahickon School District says it'll start classes two hours later to accommodate students and staff members.

And across the Delaware River at Gloucester City schools, students will get a little more time to celebrate the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

All district schools will open two hours late on the day after the Super Bowl.

The district says it's a rare and special time for families and that it's important for students to spend time with their families to watch the game.

Let's hope there will be something to celebrate. Go Birds!