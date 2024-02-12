Should the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday?

Memorable Super Bowl LVIII moments Memorable Super Bowl LVIII moments 05:03

BOSTON - It took nearly five quarters to decide Super Bowl 58, and it took some people five alarms just to get up the next morning. What if fans didn't have to get up at all? What if they had the day off? How could it happen?

"I think that's insane," said John Geaney, a local Patriots fan.

"I think it's a fabulous idea! It should be a national holiday. There is zero productivity when everyone goes back to work," answered Nick Hartshorn a Broncos fan.

Right now, there are 11 national holidays, however states can create a holiday. Patriots Day is celebrated in just six states including in Massachusetts. It sets up the backdrop for the Boston Marathon.

"If it was a national holiday, I would be like this is stupid," said Niamh Doyle, a student at Suffolk University. "I mean will take it. I will take the day off, but it's kind of a joke."

Doyle and her classmate Guadalupe Callahan were in class when the "Super Bowl Monday Off" debate took center stage. It happened when their professor posed the question during their class called "Presidents We Love To Hate."

"I thought for a second, wait why haven't we done that yet? I feel like that is something we would do as a country," said Callahan.

There is at least one company in Boston who gives their employees the Monday off, and that is DraftKings. We reached out to the betting giant for comment, but we haven't received an answer. That is presumably because they are off enjoying the rest and relaxation.

"I wouldn't be surprised they will have a more productive staff on Tuesday," said Hartshorn. "It's the one day of the year that unifies as much as Christmas, so why not?"

Adding an 18th regular season game

If a holiday wasn't created for the post Super Bowl Monday, then what if it could be supplied? What if the big game could be moved to a holiday weekend, and how could that be done by the NFL?

"If they ever add an 18th regular season game, which makes a lot of sense," explained Mike Reiss, the Patriots beat reporter for ESPN.com. "It would push the season one week further down the road, and you could land on Presidents' Day being the day after the Super Bowl."

An 18th game would have to be agreed upon by the players, who would likely want concessions like an extra bye week, less preseason games, or more money.

"I have always anticipated an 18th game would come in the next collective bargaining agreement," said Reiss. "With 17 games that means you have 9 home games one year and 8 road games that year. You could argue it's a competitive imbalance."

The current collective bargaining agreement between the players and the NFL extends until the 2030 season.