Super Bowl LVII: School delays, closings in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl Sunday is serious business. Add the Philadelphia Eagles into the mix and a Birds-crazed Delaware Valley could be seeing some call-outs Monday.

In preparation for a late night (and possible Eagles victory), some school districts in the region are already making plans for Monday.

Here is a list of Philadelphia-area school districts that have adjusted their Monday schedules.

Wissahickon School District

The Montgomery County school district said it will start classes two hours later on Monday to accommodate students and staff.

Superintendent Jim Crisfield told CBS Philadelphia he made the decision after remembering what happened in 2018, the last time the Birds were in the Super Bowl.

"I tried with the NFL to get them to move it to Saturday and they just won't," Crisfield said. "So our students up and our staff are up late into the evening Sunday."

Upper Merion Area School District

Superintendent John Toleno said the district will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday.

Toleno told CBS Philadelphia that a lack of snow days factored into his decision.

"It's really about trying to give people a break in the morning," Toleno said, "but yet, OK now it's time to come to work and now it's time to come to school so let's make things happen, and let's still get a day in educationally because that's what's important to us at the end of the day. Besides the Eagles winning, of course."

MaST Charter Schools

The charter school has elected to give students off on Monday, calling it a "wellness day."

Gloucester City School District

The superintendent said all schools will open two hours late on Monday.

Superintendent Sean Gorman told CBS Philadelphia "you might have to wait decades for this to happen again."

Gorman said it was a "natural decision" to have a two-hour delay Monday.

"There's a real, powerful sense of community," Gorman said. "This is a special time, let's try to support families of students and staff."