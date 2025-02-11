Eagles will need new offensive coordinator after Saints reportedly hire Kellen Moore as head coach

After winning Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to replace at least one of their coaches.

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints finalized a contract to name Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as head coach, according to multiple reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Grafolo.

Last week, news broke the Saints were set to hire Moore, but they couldn't officially announce it until after the Super Bowl because the Eagles were in the game.

Moore, 36, will leave Philadelphia after serving one season as its offensive coordinator. Last offseason, Moore was one of two critical coaching hires that led to the Eagles winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

In January 2024, the Eagles fired Brian Johnson as their offensive coordinator after one season. Philadelphia also moved on from Sean Desai and Matt Patricia after the 2023 season.

The Eagles opted for experienced coordinators, hiring Moore and Vic Fangio to lead the defense. Both hires proved vital to the Super Bowl season.

Moore came to the Eagles known for his fast-paced, pass-first mentality but showed the ability to adapt to his players. With dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley at running back, Moore oversaw the NFC's best rushing attack.

The Eagles led the NFC with 179.3 rushing yards per game, trailing only the Baltimore Ravens (187.6 ypg). Barkley set records in his first season with the Eagles, including the most rushing yards in a regular season and postseason combined.

With Moore now in New Orleans, the Eagles will again be in need of a new offensive coordinator.

For Hurts, Moore leaving means the Super Bowl LIX MVP will have another new coordinator. Shane Steichen was the only coordinator Hurts played under for more than one season in the NFL.