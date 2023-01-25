Eagles fans react to Nick Sirianni Coach of the Year snub

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Finalists for AP NFL awards were announced on Wednesday and while quarterback Jalen Hurts was named a finalist for two major awards, some could argue his coach was snubbed.

For a short period of time, fans thought head coach Nick Sirianni was a finalist for AP Coach of the Year. After the NFL tweeted a picture with five finalists, lead NFL writer for the AP Rob Maaddi cleared the air.

He explained in a tweet that despite the NFL naming five AP Coach of the Year finalists, there are only three -- and Sirianni is not one of them.

"Dear #Eagles fans telling me Nick Sirianni is a finalist for Coach of the Year: He's not. There are 5 finalists for AP NFL MVP, 3 for all the other AP awards," Maaddi tweeted.

Nick Sirianni was not one of the three finalists for Coach of the Year leaving fans flabbergasted with many saying Sirianni was snubbed.

And he wasn't the only member of the Eagles they felt was snubbed. Linebacker Hasson Reddick and defensive end Brandon Graham were also left off the finalist lists for their respective categories.

Reddick terrorized quarterbacks this season, recording 16 sacks, 35 tackles and 5 forced fumbles in 17 games. But, he wasn't named a Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

Graham entered this season with vengeance after an Achilles injury ended his 2021 season. He had 11 sacks, 19 tackles and 2 forced fumbles.

The comeback kid right? Nope.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, and Seahawks QB Geno Smith got the nods for Comeback Player of the Year.

The snubs had Philly fans recalling a favorite line: "No one likes us, we don't care."

"Leaving Haason Reddick out of the DPOY conversation is like leaving Brandon Graham out of the Comeback POY conversa--," a fan said on Twitter.

"Brandon Graham having double digit sacks after an Achilles injury should have gotten him on the list," Brian Kachurak said.

Sirianni's gritty personality fits right in with Philly fans, which is why one Eagles fan says he was snubbed.

"Nick Sirianni is not a coach of the year finalist bc he has a personality and he coaches the Eagles," Sade tweeted.

"Wow!!!!!!!! How is Nick Sirianni not one of the finalists for coach of the year. The hate continues for Philly sports. Keep hating haters," Jeff Cross tweeted.

"Absolutely hilarious that Nick Sirianni is not a finalist for coach of the year," CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen tweeted. "Even more ridiculous that Brandon Graham is not a finalist for comeback player of the year."

Absolutely hilarious that Nick Sirianni is not a finalist for coach of the year.



Even more ridiculous that Brandon Graham is not a finalist for comeback player of the year.



Sirianni coached the Birds to a 14-3 record and locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the playoffs this season.

Now, only one team is standing between the Eagles and the Super Bowl. It would be their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2017-18 season when the franchise won its first Super Bowl.

If the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, it will be Sirianni's first Super Bowl appearance as a head coach.

The three finalists for AP Coach of the Year are Giants' Brian Daboll, Jaguars' Doug Pederson, and 49ers' Kyle Shanahan.

While Sirianni won't be named coach of the year at the NFL Honors, there's a chance quarterback Jalen Hurts takes home two AP NFL awards.

Hurts is a finalist for AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is a finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year.

The NFL Honors is on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m.