Eagles fans celebrate No. 1 seed in NFC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Now that the Eagles have finally locked up the top spot in the NFC East, the focus is on bigger things. Fans came ready to celebrate being the top dog in the NFC and that is just the start.

"The last couple of weeks were not good and this is great," Lisa Coyle said.

After two tough back-to-back losses against Dallas and New Orleans, Eagles fans were eagerly anticipating one last regular season win to sure the top spot in the NFC.

"Go Birds, I smell a division title," one person said.

"We're looking good we needed Jalen Hurts," Ron Hood said.

With the #1 back at quarterback, the Birds eyed victory as fans started getting all the feels of a championship push.

"I guess that proves it, you need Jalen to win with the Eagles," Tyler Guidry said.

"It's very nice to have just an entire city from a million different backgrounds all coming together to support the same goal," Chris Andres said.

Just moments after the final score was stamped and fly Eagles fly was sung, many couldn't help looking ahead.

"We got the one seed tonight we're going all the way," one person said.

"This is number two for us we'll be back on Broad Street running it up climbing poles, you know what I mean," Christian Dipentino said.

Leaning on the backs of legends who have come before, these fans say this team has what it takes to make history happen again and they'll be cheering them on all the way.

"Can't nobody stop us we're number one baby it gets no better than this," Monty G said. "I'm so proud I'm so happy we are number one God is good for my team Eagles. Superbowl champs baby, baby!"

This win means the Eagles are now just two home playoff wins away from punching their ticket to the super bowl.