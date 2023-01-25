Jalen Hurts finalist for AP NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named a finalist for the AP NFL MVP award and Offensive Player of the Year.

The third-year quarterback has been at the top of the MVP discussion for the majority of the 2022 season as the Birds finished with a 14-1 record when Hurts was the starter. The Eagles' two other losses came late in the season when Hurts missed two weeks due to a shoulder sprain injury.

Hurts recorded 13 rushing touchdowns in the regular season, which left him just one touchdown shy of tying Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a QB in a season. Newton had 14 touchdowns in his rookie season in 2011.

In the regular season, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and recorded a 66.5% completion percentage.

Hurts was named NFL Offensive Player of the Week for two consecutive weeks after his performances against the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans. He was also named NFL Offensive Player of the Month in September.

Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for both AP NFL MVP and AP Offensive Player of the Year. Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are the other two finalists for MVP — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 25, 2023

Back in December, he became a favorite to win MVP across several sportsbooks.

Lead NFL writer for the AP, Rob Maaddi reports other finalists for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year are Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes. Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are also finalists for MVP.