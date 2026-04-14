This Artemis II astronaut brought Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl confetti around the moon

One of the four Artemis II astronauts flew confetti from the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory around the moon during the crew's historic trip.

Christina Koch, who was one of two mission specialists on Artemis II, posted on Instagram Tuesday that she flew Super Bowl confetti around the moon to surprise her husband, who introduced her to the Birds. She posted a picture of herself and her husband, Robert, from when the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl in New Orleans.

"Going to the Moon may have been my Super Bowl, but I sure loved watching yours. (I watch Eagles games on Earth, too.) My husband introduced me to this team and city—gritty, hard working and embodying the underdog mentality," Koch wrote on social media. "Now I'm all in. As a surprise for him, I flew confetti from Super Bowl LIX around the Moon."

Koch and the Artemis II crew splashed down in the Pacific Ocean southwest of San Diego on Friday to close out a nine-day mission. It was the first piloted flight to the Moon and back since the end of the Apollo program half a century ago. Koch also became the first woman to fly around the moon.

Koch is a Grand Rapids, Michigan, native who grew up in North Carolina and Montana. She became an astronaut in 2013 and served as a flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 59, 60 and 61. Koch set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space and participated in the first all-female spacewalk.

While Koch was at the ISS, she also posted photos of herself in a Phillies jersey and Eagles hat watching the Birds.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts congratulated Koch and the Artemis II crew last week in a video on social media after they splashed down.

"Christina and the Artemis II crew, you guys are such an inspiration," Hurts said. "Congratulations on making it back home. See you soon here in Philly, go Birds!"