Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter out after undergoing procedures on both shoulders, source says

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one of their best defensive players Monday in Los Angeles and potentially longer.

Jalen Carter underwent procedures Monday on both shoulders and is considered week to week, a league source confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia. Carter will miss at least the Chargers game on Monday night, the source said. He is hoping to be as close to 100% as possible in the lead-up to the postseason.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this week that Carter was dealing with a shoulder ailment, but did not get into specifics.

Carter, 24, has two sacks, 36 total pressures, five batted passes and 26 hurries in 10 games this season. The third-year DT often draws double teams, but still finds ways to pressure opposing quarterbacks and change games.

The injury helps explain Carter's decreased usage in the Eagles' 24-15 loss to the Bears on Black Friday. Carter played 70.1% of the team's defensive snaps, his second-lowest of the season. In his first nine games, Carter averaged 87.4% of the team's snaps. He didn't play a snap in the Birds' season opener after being ejected for spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott before the first play.

Without Carter for at least the Chargers game, the Eagles (8-4) will rely more on Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo and Byron Young. Young played 43.7% of the defensive snaps against Chicago, his second-highest of the season. Rookie Ty Robinson, who has dressed for just six games this season, could dress and see more defensive snaps with Carter's absence.

The Eagles are back in action Monday night against the Chargers (8-4) at SoFi Stadium.