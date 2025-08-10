Landon Dickerson carted off field at Eagles open practice with apparent leg injury

Philadelphia Eagles hold only open practice of 2025 training camp at Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia Eagles hold only open practice of 2025 training camp at Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia Eagles hold only open practice of 2025 training camp at Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia Eagles three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury during the team's open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

Dickerson, a key piece of Philadelphia's offensive line, went down with an apparent injury as fans headed to the Linc for the team's only open practice of training camp.

According to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice, Dickerson eventually limped off the field with help and had trouble putting weight on his right leg.

Dickerson, a 2021 second-round pick out of the University of Alabama, started in 20 games, including four in the playoffs, last season as the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He's been named to the Pro Bowl for three straight seasons.

Dickerson battled a left knee injury in the 2024 season that forced him to exit the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders. He underwent surgery on the injury in the offseason.

Dickerson, 26, signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the Eagles in March 2024.

This is a developing story and will be updated.