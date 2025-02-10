Why some Philadelphia Eagles fans visited cemeteries before Super Bowl LIX vs. Kansas City Chiefs

A day after a glorious Super Bowl win, there's an unmistakable peace and quiet at a Delaware County cemetery.

Twenty-four hours earlier people noticed, much like a holiday, dozens of family members were visiting their loved ones at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield: together in spirit during a moment that hits home for this town.

"We just told him they won," Kevin Diegnan said, referencing a moment of quiet reflection at this dad's grave.

The Diegnans — Kevin and Dan and Dan's son, also named Dan — took a photo on Sunday at their late father and pop's grave. Originally from Overbrook, Kevin Diegnan died almost 15 years ago, the day after his grandson was born.

"We come here every playoff," Kevin Diegnan said. "We started back in 2018 when they won the first time. We do some shots for good luck. He roots us on and watches from above."

There were balloons and messages at graves around the sprawling cemetery. On one, shared by father and son, there was the fading hum of a battery-operated radio tuned to sports radio. Family members say remembering their loved ones Sunday was, in a way, celebrating the milestone with them.

"It would have been a lot of 'Go Birds' yelling," Dan Diegnan said.

Word of dozens of people coming to the cemetery spread after legendary former Saint Joe's head basketball coach Phil Martelli put up a post saying: "They're tailgating at the graves of their loved ones. Only in Philly."

"We want my dad to be here to be with us, especially for the wins," Kevin Diegnan said. "He never witnessed it. We bring the tradition here, and I think it helps out."

For the Diegnans, still season ticket holders, a tradition started by their dad, the memories are a blessing. Maybe it's just a football game, but deep down, the moment hits home.

"Just bring it all in to be with our dad and have our lucky shot," Dan Diegnan said. "It worked out."