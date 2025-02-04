Where to watch Eagles-Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in Philadelphia region

For the second time in three seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set for a Super Bowl showdown. The Eagles and Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday night.

Sunday will be the Eagles' fifth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and third since 2017. Kansas City is seeking its third straight Super Bowl victory.

While some Eagles fans are headed to NOLA for the Super Bowl, the majority will be staying home for the big game.

For those who can't afford to spend thousands (even tens of thousands of dollars) on a Super Bowl ticket, here is a list of watch parties, sports bars, and other events in the Delaware Valley where you can watch Sunday's clash.

Verizon FanFest at Pennsylvania Convention Center

Verizon is hosting a FanFest at all stadiums and venues across all 30 NFL markets on Super Bowl Sunday. Fans can head to the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 4 p.m. for the Verizon Fanfest. Darren Sproles and other former Eagles will be in attendance.

Birds Big Game Bash at Xfinity Live!

Eagles fans can head to Xfinity Live! by the stadiums for the Birds Big Game Bash, which begins at 3 p.m. Tickets for indoor general admission are sold out, but tickets for the outdoor tailgate are still available.

Chickie's and Pete's

Chickie's and Pete's, a Philadelphia staple, will host Big Game events during the Super Bowl at all of its locations. Ticket prices vary depending on the location, and the sports bar and restaurant says bar and standing-room spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Big Game Watch Party at Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Rivers Casino, located along the Delaware River, is hosting a watch party for Super Bowl 59. Tickets cost $60 per person and fans can make reservations online. The casino says a reservation gets you a seat at Jack's Bar and Grill for the Super Bowl and includes "an all-you-can-eat-game day buffet including wings, hoagies, build-your-own nacho bar, unlimited soft drinks and more."

Big Game Watch Party at Independence Blue Cross Riverrink Winterfest

Fans can head to the Independence Blue Cross Riverrink on Cristopher Columbus Boulevard for a "Big Game Watch Party" in the rink's heated lodge. The party will feature large TV screens, a pregame DJ set by DJ007 and a buffet catered by Chickie's and Pete's. A seated ticket costs $65, while standing-room-only tickets cost $55.

Buffalo Billiards Philadelphia

Fans can head to Buffalo Billiards in Old City to watch Super Bowl LIX. The bar, which features billiards and classic bar games, will charge a $20 cover for Super Bowl Sunday and isn't taking reservations.

McGillin's Olde Ale House

Green beer will be flowing at McGillin's Olde Ale House, one of the oldest taverns in the United States. The Irish pub, located at 1310 Drury Street, is having a Super Bowl watch party, but unfortunately, it's sold out.

On social media, McGillin's warned people to avoid being scammed.

"We made the tickets non-transferrable [sic] and IDs will be checked. If anyone returns tickets, we'll get them to someone on the waiting list. If you'd like to be on the waiting list, write 'waiting list' & how many tickets you want (up to 4) in the comments below," the pub wrote.

Irie Entree

This Jamaican joint at 40th and Chestnut streets in University City offers Sunday happy hours during Eagles games featuring $7 bites and select drinks. Irie Entree's Instagram says they will pre-game at 5 p.m. before the 6:30 p.m. kickoff. There is also "shot o'clock" on Eagles touchdowns, a special dinner offering, live DJ entertainment and a champagne celebration should the Birds win.

Check out their Opentable link to make a reservation.

The Bayou Bar and Grill and Cactus Cantina

Fans 21 years of age and older in Manayunk can head to Cactus Cantina on Main Street for an open bar and food buffet collab with The Bayou Bar. The event begins at 5:30 p.m., and early bird tickets cost $100.

What you want to know the most — the buffet includes wings, tacos, tomato pie, quesadillas, fries, and chips and salsa.

The Boozy Mutt's 2nd annual Wooder Bowl Watch Pawty

Birds fans with dogs can enjoy Super Bowl LIX with their pups. The Boozy Mutt, a dog-friendly bar and grill in Fairmount, and ACCT Philly are hosting their second "Wooder Bowl Watch Pawty," an all-day event celebrating a person's best friend and the Eagles.

The day includes an adoptable dog meet-and-greet, giveaways, a Puppy Bowl viewing party, and, of course, a watch party for the big game. The Boozy Mutt will be closed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the meet-and-greet. Reservations can be made online.

Super Bowl Sunday at Lucy's

Lucy's in Old City is hosting a Super Bowl Sunday watch party beginning at noon. The bar does not take reservations but charges $20 for entry. The game-day lineup includes three DJs: DJ Phil at 2 p.m., Mr. Hollywood from 6 p.m. until kickoff and DJ Broscoe for the postgame.

Harrah's Philadelphia

Fans can head to Harrah's Philadelphia in Chester, Delaware County, to watch Super Bowl LIX. The casino says a ticket comes with a food voucher, access to game day activities and a prime seat in front of its big screen.

Super Bowl LIX watch party at African American Museum

Eagles fans who want to learn about African American history before (hopefully) watching the Birds make history themselves can head to the African American Museum in Old City. The museum is hosting a watch party, and tickets cost $25.

NOMO Foundation

The NOMO Foundation, a Philadelphia nonprofit that helps youth and young adults develop life skills to break the cycle of poverty, is a Super Bowl watch party on South Broad Street.

The party will begin at 4:30 p.m. There are several ticket options for attendees, including general admission for $10, family tables of eight for $75 and more.

Jacobs Northwest

In West Oak Lane, Eagles fans can head to Jacobs Northwest for a Super Bowl watch party filled with "football, fantastic food and great company."

The restaurant will be giving out free shots with every touchdown scored by either team. General admission tickets cost $50.

Hard Rock Cafe, Philadelphia

Free for the taking after the Washington Commanders fans who took over went home dejected, the Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia is hosting "the ultimate Super Bowl party," according to a press release.

For a $75 ticket, you get a $50 food and beverage credit and a seat in the restaurant at 12th and Market streets, close to City Hall. It's a good location if you're trying to rush Broad Street when the Birds win.

The menu includes nachos, wings, fried chicken sliders with spicy honey, loaded tater tots with pulled pork and a jumbo soft pretzel with beer cheese.

You can also add a bottled beer package, getting 5 for $25 or 25 for $100. All prices provided do not include tax or gratuity.

The Ridley House

Birds fans in Delco can head to The Ridley House on MacDade Boulevard if they're looking to head out for the Super Bowl.

The Ridley House offers a four-hour open bar, a full buffet, a live DJ, ice luge and Jell-O shots for the big game. Tickets for access to the open bar and buffet are priced at $64.95.

Old Town Pub

Old Town Pub in Bordentown, Burlington County, will host a Super Bowl watch party that includes two rounds of buffets. A cash bar and drink specials will also be available. It costs $25 to attend.

Adelphia Restaurant

Tailgate buffet? Say less. Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford has every big game craving covered. For $40, guests can indulge in a delectable buffet of the following: charcuterie, assorted salads, grilled foods, tacos, stir-fry, wings, mac and cheese, sushi, assorted sliders, mini pastries and more. The party starts at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Adelphia's website.

Philly Diner and Sport Bar

You don't have to be in the City of Brotherly Love to enjoy the wonders of the Philly Diner in Runnemede. Phily Diner and Sport Bar is hosting a Super Bowl LIX Party headlined by an all-you-can-eat buffet for just $34 a person. The buffet includes Caesar salad, buffalo stingers, mozzarella sticks, classic pizza, pepperoni pizza, cheese steak sliders, sausage and peppers, penne ala vodka, plus exclusive drink specials after kickoff!

Secure your tickets now by calling the diner at 856-939-4322, or you can purchase tickets online.

The Village Pub

Watch Philadelphia vs. Kansas City at The Village Pub in Sewell! This hotspot is offering gameday drink specials and half-priced wings.

Racks Pub & Grill

Wings for less than a dollar on Super Bowl Sunday? Sign us up. Catch Super Bowl LIX at Racks Pub and Grill in Williamstown, New Jersey. Racks is offering $0.75 wings — yes, you read that right — $8 cheese steak with fries, $3 domestic drafts, $3.50 domestic bottles, $4 22-ounce Miller Drafts and $5 Spiked Arnold Palmer. There will also be big giveaways every quarter.

Tonewood Brewing

Care for a craft beer? Tonewood Brewing in Oaklyn and Barrington, New Jersey, is adjusting its hours from 12-5 p.m. this Super Bowl Sunday. A stop at either Tonewood location is the perfect place to get a pregame drink in.

The Social on Morton

This Delco joint has two ticketed options for Super Bowl LIX. For $20, you get general admission, or for $65, you can access a four-hour open bar (draft beer, house wine, and well drinks only) while premium cocktails and drinks are for sale at a cash bar. VIP tickets also get you a buffet with cheesesteak eggrolls, wings, sliders, fries and more. Get tickets at the Eventbrite link here.

Chelsea Tavern

This Wilmington, Delaware, bar and kitchen still has reservations open on their Opentable platform for Super Bowl Sunday. On their Instagram, they're plugging half-priced wings, $4 craft beer draft pours and a massive $59 appetizer platter for the big game.

Kelly's Logan House

You could win a 50-inch TV if you watch Super Bowl LIX at this Wilmington, Delaware, bar. Admission is free and the game audio will be on, with a DJ during commercials. If you spring for a $20 VIP ticket, you'll get access to a New Orleans-themed soul food buffet and five extra tickets to the TV raffle. Get a ticket on the bar's Eventbrite page.

The Celtic Pub

In the Simon's Corner shopping center off Route 13 in Smyrna, The Celtic Pub is offering $10 wings, $2.50 beers and $5 shooters, among other specials. The Super Bowl party lasts from 6 p.m. until closing.