Travel tips for Philadelphia Eagles fans looking to fly to New Orleans for Super Bowl 2025

Tips for Philadelphia fans looking to fly to New Orleans to see the Eagles in the Super Bowl

AAA Mid-Atlantic is urging Philadelphia Eagles fans heading to Super Bowl LIX to book their travel plans as soon as possible to lock in favorable rates.

Jana Tidwell, AAA Mid-Atlantic's public and government affairs manager, said airfare and accommodation rates are expected to spike in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

As of Sunday night, AAA Mid-Atlantic reported that round-trip flights from Philadelphia to New Orleans ranged between $500 and $2,000 in price.

Several airlines, including United, Delta, Jet Blue, Southwest and Frontier, have already added flights between Philadelphia and New Orleans.

Tidwell said it's important to be careful when booking airfare and accommodations.

"Be on the lookout for scams. If it looks and sounds too good to be true, it probably is," Tidwell said. "Make purchases from reputable vendors. Use your credit card so that you have record of everything you've spent, and if you need to dispute any charges or stop any payments, you can do that."

If Eagles fans booked their hotel or home rental online, AAA Mid-Atlantic suggested they call the hotel's front desk or home rental owner directly to make sure their reservation has been filed.

Tidwell also advised Eagles fans to know the cancellation policies of their airlines, accommodations and car rentals, and suggested fans consider getting travel insurance.

Super Bowl 2025 tickets

If you're looking to book that trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, get ready to spend a lot of money to get into Caesars Superdome.

According to Gametime.com, a ticket re-sale website, the cheapest tickets for the Super Bowl are about $4,419. If you want to go all out, the top tickets listed on the site are about $36,963 each.

The lowest-priced tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were about $8,800 with top seats going about $38,000 apiece.