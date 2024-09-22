DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson among Philadelphia Eagles players to exit win over New Orleans Saints injured

The Philadelphia Eagles entered Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints without star wideout A.J. Brown and left Caesars Superdome with several more key players injured on Sunday in the 15-12 win.

The Eagles lost multiple offensive starters, including offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Mekhi Becton and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Johnson and Smith suffered concussions, while Becton had a finger injury. Wide receiver and punt returner Britain Covey was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

With Johnson and Becton out, Tyler Steen played right guard and Fred Johnson filled in at right tackle.

According to the broadcast on FOX, Lane Johnson was seen vomiting on the sideline before exiting the game late in the second quarter.

Even though Philadelphia was down two starters on the right side of the offensive line, they still had success running the football. Saquon Barkley had 147 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. A good chunk of his rushing total came on a 65-yard scamper on his first touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Entering the game, the Saints were only allowing 3.1 yards per carry to opposing teams.

Early in the fourth quarter, Smith took a hard helmet-to-helmet hit from Saints defensive tackle Khristian Boyd after hauling in a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Smith, who had seven catches for 79 yards in the win, is a "warrior."

"DeVonta Smith, he is one of the toughest dudes I know," Sirianni said. "He's one of the toughest dudes I know. I'll get an update on how he's doing, obviously he didn't come back in the game, but if he would've been able to, he would've because DeVonta Smith is tough... DeVonta Smith is a warrior, he's tough and he puts his body on the line. These guys put their bodies on the line, play in and play out and he's one guy that does that all the time. I hope he's OK."

Without Smith and Brown on offense, tight end Dallas Goedert stepped up and had 10 catches for 170 yards, which were both career highs.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles loses his helmet after being tackled by Paulson Adebo #29 and Kendal Vickers #91 of the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Getty Images

Goedert's 61-yard catch late in the fourth quarter helped set-up Barkley's go-ahead touchdown that gave the Eagles the lead with 1:01 remaining in the game.

It's unclear if Lane Johnson, Smith, Brown, Becton and Covey will return next week on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, told ESPN before Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons that he was going to miss multiple weeks, so maybe he's due to return against the Bucs. If Smith and Brown can't play, Philadelphia's wide receiver group would be depleted.

Luckily, the Eagles have a much-needed bye in Week 5 following the Tampa Bay game to get some players rest.