C.J. Gardner-Johnson lands on Philadelphia Eagles injury report; A.J. Brown still not practicing

Philadelphia Eagles starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was added to the injury report on Thursday with a foot injury.

Gardner-Johnson didn't participate in practice along with wideouts A.J. Brown and rookie Johnny Wilson, who each have hamstring injuries. Brown and Wilson also didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Gardner-Johnson, who returned to Philadelphia this offseason, signed a three-year deal with the team in the offseason. Through two games, he's recorded 11 total tackles and been on the wrong side of some big-scoring players by the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

With Gardner-Johnson landing on the injury report, his status against the New Orleans Saints, one of his former teams, remains up in the air for Sunday. He played for the Saints from 2019-21 before the Eagles acquired him ahead of the 2022 season.

Brown missed Monday's loss against the Falcons with the same hamstring injury and hasn't practiced since last Friday.

Brown is likely to miss Week 3 against the Saints as well, so the Eagles will need more from Dallas Goedert, Jahan Dotson and others along with DeVonta Smith to keep up with New Orleans' offense.