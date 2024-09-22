Saquon Barkley's 2 TDs lead Philadelphia Eagles past New Orleans Saints

Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New Orleans Saints, 15-12, on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The win improved the Eagles to 2-1 on the season.

Safety Reed Blankenship sealed the win with an interception on the following drive.

Barkley scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:01 left in the game. His first touchdown came on a 65-yard run in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 147 rushing yards on 17 carries.

The Eagles lost multiple players due to injuries in the game. Lane Johnson and DeVonta Smith each left the game with concussions, while Britain Covey exited with a shoulder injury and Mekhi Becton left with a finger injury.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.