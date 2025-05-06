New center in Delaware County opens to help former Crozer Health employees find new jobs

How Delaware County is helping former Crozer Health workers find new jobs

It's been a tough time for the 2,651 employees laid off when Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, shut down. California-based Prospect Medical Holdings, which owns both hospitals, went bankrupt.

The state and county are now offering resources to help employees find new jobs. The Crozer Transition Center, located on the first floor of the Chester Police Department, opened this week. The center helps people update their resumes, file for unemployment and secure medical insurance.

"It's really a one-stop shop for individuals who are looking for potential locations to re-employ," Monica Taylor, president of Delaware County Council, said.

The transition center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for up to three months. Kate McGeever, executive director of the Delaware County Workforce Development Board, said that could be extended.

"What we've learned in the first couple days is that a lot of Crozer workers have been with Crozer for a long time," McGeever said. "So those are folks who probably don't have a fresh resume who maybe haven't been on a job interview in a while, so we want to help them shine."

Michael Winston, a married father of 12, was among dozens of former Crozer Health employees who came to the transition center Tuesday. He spent nine months working as a custodian in the emergency department at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

"Usually, you come to a place like this, you be there half a day," Winston said. "I wasn't even there 45 minutes. So they were super helpful."

Winston has been hitting roadblocks while filing for unemployment benefits.

"If you're not really savvy with a computer, it's hard," Winston said.

Pennsylvania CareerLink Delaware County is hosting a job fair for former Crozer employees on May 13 at Subaru Park. More than 190 employers are expected to attend, and some will be doing on-the-spot interviews.