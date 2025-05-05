This Pennsylvania business is helping Crozer Health employees who lost their jobs with care packages

Sadness and disappointment marked the end of Delaware County's largest health care system, which collapsed amid bankruptcy. A business in Collingdale is now stepping up to help the 2,600 employees who lost their jobs when Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital shut down.

Justin West, co-owner of Bulk Foods Delco, a subsidiary of What a Crock, is spearheading the initiative. His employees are assembling care packages containing 10 pounds of chicken, three pounds of frozen hash browns, three pounds of curly fries, two pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage, frozen onion rings and pasta.

"I had an opportunity here that fit with my business and allowed me to support the people that have literally taken care of us for the last 50 years or so," West said.

About 300 former Crozer employees have signed up to pick up the free food, including emergency department nurse Caroline Tyson.

"[I'm] so grateful and it's so awesome that he's helping so many people that are in need that just lost their jobs less than two weeks ago," Tyson said.

With a 1-year-old baby at home, Tyson said the gift will nourish her family as she tries to get back on her feet.

"Now we're just a one-income household, which is fun, and the job search will continue," Tyson said.

West said so far, the community has donated $13,000 to support this effort, which has been fueled by social media. His fundraising goal is $24,000.

"A couple contributions from some great local companies, but most of that money has come from local, just regular folks in Delco," West said.

Another business that is showing support for former Crozer Health employees is Dolan's Bar in Ridley Park. The owner, PJ Dolan, is hosting a goodbye party with free food and drinks for Taylor Hospital employees on Saturday, May 24 from 5-7 p.m.

The goodbye party at Dolan's will take place following an annual fundraiser called Wiffleball Mania from 2-5 p.m. The fundraiser benefits the Darren Daulton Foundation, which provides grants to families affected by malignant brain tumors. Wiffleball Mania is sponsored by former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's Garage Beer and current Eagles player Cam Jurgens' Jurgy Beef Jerky.

After Crozer Health's bankrupt parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, failed to respond to Dolan's request to sponsor the goodbye party, several local businesses offered to help. Keystone Quality Transport was the biggest donor, Dolan said. What a Crock, Wolf's Superior Sandwiches, Visit Delco, Delco Live podcast and Delco Steaks also stepped up as sponsors.

"It's what Delco does best — come together for others in times of need," Dolan said.