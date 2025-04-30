Delaware County lawmakers want Pennsylvania AG to take criminal action against Prospect Medical Holdings

Delaware County's delegation of state lawmakers is asking the Pennsylvania attorney general to consider bringing criminal charges against Prospect Medical Holdings for closing the Crozer Health system.

In a letter to Attorney General Dave Sunday, a group of state lawmakers requested that the attorney general open a criminal investigation into the California-based private health care company.

"Open a criminal investigation into Prospect's current and former owners, including those who benefited from $457M in dividends paid after Prospect sold Crozer's real estate in 2019," the lawmakers wrote in the letter. "Given the reports from staff of systemic divestment in the infrastructure over the nine years that Prospect owned the Crozer Health system, we implore you to leave no stone unturned in holding them accountable."

The state lawmakers also want Sunday to petition U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan to claw back $40 million invested in operating Crozer Health since the bankruptcy was declared. The lawmakers stated that the money is needed now to establish healthcare in communities that Prospect is leaving behind. Crozer Health was the largest hospital system in Delaware County.

Additionally, the Delaware County lawmakers are requesting ambulance service in the county for 16 weeks rather than the current plan of seven to 10 days, which they called "woefully inadequate." The lawmakers are also asking Prospect to cover the $20 to $30 million cost of providing that service.

"When Prospect closed Delaware County Memorial Hospital two years ago, the number of people who continued to show up to DCMH after it was closed and then needed ambulance transport to an open ER was stunning —155 patients in the first twelve months after closure," the lawmakers wrote in the letter. "Given the higher patient volume at Crozer-Chester, we believe Prospect should be required to pay for this expense as part of the $20M-$30M they have told the judge they budgeted for the closure process."

Pennsylvania state Sen. John Kane was the first to call for a criminal probe a month ago.

"Kind of stepping up a little bit. I'm hoping that the DA and the attorney general are going to look into it a little more serious now," state Sen. John Kane said. "To me, it's serious. I believe that it should have been happening all along."

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Sunday's office, and we're waiting to hear back. We also reached out to Prospect for comment and are awaiting their response.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, there is one less emergency room to serve the 570,000 people who live in Delaware County.

The emergency department at Crozer-Chester Medical Center officially closed its doors ahead of its scheduled closure on Friday. Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park closed last Saturday.

With Crozer-Chester and Taylor closed, Delaware County has just two hospitals: Riddle Hospital in Middletown Township and Mercy Fitzgerald in Darby.