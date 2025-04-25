Taylor Hospital to close Saturday days after Crozer Health shutdown announcement

Taylor Hospital in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, will close Saturday morning, days after a federal bankruptcy judge approved Prospect Medical Holdings' plan to close Crozer Health. Friday was the last full day the hospital stayed open.

Employees were told that Taylor Hospital will officially close at 8 a.m. Saturday. Hospital staff said the mood inside on Friday was somber, with some describing it as a funeral.

Only 10 patients remain at Taylor Hospital, according to an employee. The employee said the patients were being discharged or transferred to other hospitals on Friday.

Employees spent Friday cleaning out offices, emptying refrigerators and taking other steps to wind down.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan authorized California-based Prospect's plan to close Crozer Health, Delaware County's largest hospital system, which includes Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital.

Crozer Health closure comes after monthslong effort to save it fails

The decision to close Crozer Health comes after a monthslong effort to save the health system failed. Nearly $50 million was invested in Crozer to maintain its payroll. A $5 million deal between Prospect and Penn Medicine to keep it operating collapsed.

Layoffs of more than 2,600 Crozer Health employees began Friday. Crozer-Chester is expected to close on May 2 — its ER will close on Wednesday, April 30. A Prospect spokesperson claimed earlier this week that the ambulatory surgery and imaging centers at Brinton Lake, Broomall, Haverford and Media will stay open.

Peggy Malone, a longtime Crozer Behavioral Health nurse and president of the Crozer-Chester Nurses Association, said Tuesday that Prospect is moving to close the system "so rapidly."

"We have tried everything we could. We've had so many of our legislators out here to help us save this health system and save these patients. I still, in my heart, don't believe it's over," Malone said. "I still, in my heart, believe somebody is going to help us."

With Taylor Hospital closed and Crozer-Chester next, Delaware County will have only two hospitals remaining: Riddle in Middletown Township and Mercy Fitzgerald in Darby.

EMTs told CBS News Philadelphia the Crozer closure will lead to longer wait times and potentially deadly consequences in Delco.

Delaware County officials declared a disaster emergency to help safeguard public health, continuity of care and mobilize resources to support residents and health care workers.

Prospect plans to put its assets up for auction next week.

Township partners with Narberth Ambulance amid Crozer closure

On Wednesday, when Crozer Health hospitals began diverting patients, Ridley Township partnered with Narberth Ambulance as part of the township's disaster emergency declaration.

The Ridley Township Board of Commissioners announced that Narberth Ambulance will serve as the township's 911 EMS provider, delivering advanced life support services to the township.

According to the board of commissioners, the partnership will provide 24/7 ALS coverage and rapid response times.

The Woodlyn and Holmes fire companies will continue to provide basic life support services, according to township officials.

On Friday, the City of Chester entered into a contract with VMSC to provide emergency medical services in the area as the city prepares for the closure of Crozer-Chester.

"With the closure of the Crozer Emergency Room, we are faced with longer transport times to the nearest appropriate medical facility — a situation that could result in preventable deaths. This is simply unacceptable," Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said in a statement. "This agreement with VMSC came just in time, is a testament to the commitment and urgency shared by all involved."

Main Line Health to hold résumé dropoff at Riddle Hospital

Thousands of workers will be seeking new jobs now that Crozer Health is closing. Main Line Health will be holding a résumé dropoff on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Riddle Hospital.

People looking for jobs in the health care system can also have the opportunity to speak with someone from its recruitment team.