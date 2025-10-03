A masterclass at home, Cristopher Sanchez gets Game 1 start for Phillies vs. Dodgers in NLDS

Cristopher Sánchez said it best last month when he was asked why he feels his changeup works so well at Citizens Bank Park.

"Home is home," the Phillies' Cy Young candidate said with a laugh.

As Sánchez gets set to start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Saturday, it's no coincidence that he gets the ball in his friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park.

Sánchez has been a masterclass in CBP over the past two seasons, compiling a 13-3 record and a 2.08 ERA in 32 starts. He has struck out 214 batters and walked just 34 in 207 2/3 innings of work (32 starts), numbers good enough to win the Cy Young Award (Sánchez is expected to be a finalist for that honor this year).

This season, Sánchez was even more dominant at his home ballpark. He was 6-0 with a 1.94 ERA in his 15 starts, striking out 115 and walking 17 in 97 2/3 innings.

Outside of being a very good pitcher, there's a reason Sánchez is getting the ball for Game 1 for this showdown with the Dodgers. His level of comfort at CBP is the X-factor toward the Phillies' quest to knock off the defending World Series champions.

"I think it's just fan support overall," Sánchez said on Friday, through Phillies interpreter Diego D'Aniello. "And also knowing every inch of this stadium, I think those are extra motivations and just the support that you get when you're at home."

The Phillies trusted Sánchez enough last season to have him pitch in Game 2 of the NLDS, in a rotation that featured Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suárez, because Sánchez was that dominant at home. At the time, the move was considered risky for Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

Sánchez allowed two runs in five innings of work against the Mets in that series, giving up a home run to Mark Vientos on a ball hit to right-center field in the third inning. He struck out five and walked one, leaving the game with the Phillies trailing 2-0.

The performance wasn't what the Phillies were accustomed to seeing from Sánchez at CBP, but he's earned the trust of getting the ball for the biggest game of the season to date. Sánchez has become an even better pitcher over the past year, leading all National League players in WAR (8.0), while finishing third in ERA (2.50), second in innings (202.0) and fifth in strikeouts (212).

Sánchez has become one of the best pitchers in baseball.

"I think just from watching him the last few years, he just continues to get more and more confident and believe in himself," Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said. "His stuff has always been really good, but I think his command over the last couple of years has also gotten better, and that in turn has given him even more confidence. It's really cool to see the last few years him grow in that way. He just has so much confidence in what he does that he's not too worried about the opposing team."

Sánchez is confident enough to get the ball in Game 1, a showdown the Phillies need if they wish to knock off the defending champions. The Phillies are 15-2 in their last 17 Game 1s and set a franchise record with 55 wins at home this season, having the best home record in baseball at 55-26.

The Phillies' postseason lingers on Sánchez and how he throws in Game 1. This is a challenge he has been waiting for, because home is home.

"They give me a lot of confidence and they trust me, and I just try to reciprocate that feeling," Sánchez said. "And I think that's a key, that's the key of it.