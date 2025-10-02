Small businesses in Philadelphia area see boost as Phillies' playoff run begins

Red October is back inside McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City Philadelphia, where owner Christopher Mullins Jr. is ready for a busy weekend starting with playoff baseball.

"People are coming in to Center City, flooding the streets, before the game, after the game. It's an awesome economic impact for the city," Mullins said.

Over in Chestnut Hill, the sweet taste of another run at a World Series title has fans like Chris Richter eager to get a bite of the action.

"I came in here for these Red October Phillies cookies," Richter said. "I saw them advertised on Instagram today, and apparently they're like baseball cards that you can eat and they're random, you don't know who you are going to get."

Even before first pitch Saturday night, baseball has already brought a boost, with businesses reporting up to a 40% increase in sales as customers snap up Red October gear.

Serendipity in Chestnut Hill is also getting a fall boost from the Phils' winning ways with merch including socks, mugs and all things Philly most popular.

"It means a lot because usually during the week it's a little bit of a slower time for us, but having a busy Thursday night means the world to us," area manager Kayla Egberts said. "It means people are coming out, shopping small. And it makes a big difference."

Nearby, Cynthia Fillmore at Windfall Gallery, which specializes in upcycled denim and unique fan apparel, is hoping this year is a home run both on and off the field.

"September is traditionally slow, October starts off slow all the time, but then it starts to pick up by the end of the month," Fillmore said. "But with Red October and the Phillies in the playoffs, I mean, things just take a little step up, and it's exciting."

The Phillies play the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park Saturday evening.