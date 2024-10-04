Why did the Phillies decide to start Cristopher Sanchez in Game 2 of NLDS over Aaron Nola?

Get pumped for the Phillies Postseason Block Party at Garage Fishtown in Philly before the NLDS

Cristopher Sanchez will get the ball in Game 2 for the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, a surprise to many outside the organization.

For the Phillies, this is a culmination of the improvements Sanchez made over the course of the season as he became one of the most reliable starting pitchers in the rotation.

"It's really amazing the steps that he's taken," Phillies Manager Rob Thomson said of the decision to start Sanchez. "The growth that he's had. This guy started the year at 92 and 93 commanding the baseball, now he's 95, 96 and touching 97 — and maintaining his command. The changeup is a plus, plus pitch. The slider he's landing and [helping him] go deep into games.

"He's held his composure. There are some innings where he could have fallen apart, which he's done in the past. He just kept fighting through it. Maintaining his composure, his poise. He's just grown leaps and bounds."

The home-road splits certainly factored in the decision to start Sanchez at Citizens Bank Park, instead of Game 3 at Citi Field. He ended the season 7-3 with a 2.21 ERA at home in 17 starts, striking out 99 and walking 17. On the road, Sanchez is just 4-6 with a 5.02 ERA, striking out 54 and walking 27.

With Sanchez pitching Game 2, Aaron Nola will be the Game 3 starter at Citi Field. An easy decision for the Phillies given his postseason resume.

"Knowing Aaron Nola, you probably won't see any different excitement out of him pitching," Thomson said. 'He's calm, poised. He doesn't show much emotion."

Sanchez has been the most improved player on the Phillies from 2023 to 2024. Last season, Sanchez went 3-5 with a 3.44 ERA in 18 starts, striking out 96 and walking 16. He allowed 16 home runs in 99.1 innings.

This year, Sanchez started 31 games and finished with a 3.32 ERA in 181.2 innings. He struck out 153 and walked 44, while his two complete games and one complete game shutout were tied for the major league lead — with only two other pitchers.

"He's done a really good job this year of being able to use both sides of the plate," said Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto. "Last year it was a little more of trying to get him in the strike zone, getting him to command the strike zone and be able to work ahead of guys.

"This year, it's a little more specific being able to use different locations — up, down, in, out — and being able to pitch to those specific spots. He's been using his slider more. It's been getting better, as he's using it early in the count well and he's been getting it to chase [hitters] with two strikes specifically to righties -- which I didn't think we did much of last year.

"Of course, his changeup has been his bread and butter since Day 1."

Starting Game 2 is a culmination of everything Sanchez worked for in 2024. He's earned the ball for what could be the biggest game of the Phillies season.