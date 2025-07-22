Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez makes statement with complete-game, 12 K performance in win over Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez didn't think he was done after the eighth inning Tuesday night, although it was easy to believe that was the case.

Sánchez sent out an emphatic scream when he struck out Rob Refsnyder on his textbook changeup, a yell that signaled from the naked eye his night was over. Masterful for eight innings, Sánchez had 10 strikeouts to zero walks at that point.

"I always wait for the manager to tell me I'm done," Sánchez said with a smile. "I wait for that situation to come."

Phillies manager Rob Thomson sent Sánchez out for the ninth inning to a thundering ovation from the sellout crowd of 43,409 at Citizens Bank Park. Taking Sánchez out and putting in Orion Kerkering for the save wasn't a consideration at that point — even though the Phillies had Kerkering warming up just in case.

"He was ready to go," Thomson said. "I went down and talked to him just to make sure he was good. He said, 'I'll tell you if I was tired.'"

Sánchez dominated the ninth just like the first eight innings in a complete game effort. In one of the best pitching performances of his career, Sánchez allowed just one run off four hits while striking out 12 and walking zero in the Phillies' 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox — taking the series from one of the American League East powers.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez, right, and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox July 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

The ninth inning started with Sánchez striking out Roman Anthony looking, the fourth time he struck out the Red Sox top prospect on the night. Alex Bregman followed with a line out to third baseman Edmundo Sosa. Then, Sánchez struck out Romy Gonzalez on his signature changeup to complete the masterful performance.

This was the third time a Phillies pitcher had a game with 12-plus strikeouts and zero walks this season (Zack Wheeler had the other two), and just the third complete game in the majors this season in which a pitcher had 12-plus strikeouts and zero walks (Wheeler and Tarik Skubal were the other two).

Sánchez's ERA dropped to 2.40 this season, fourth best in the National League behind Paul Skenes (1.91), Matthew Boyd (2.20), and Wheeler (2.39), Since June 1, Sánchez has thrown 64.1 innings with 64 strikeouts to just 10 walks and a 1.54 ERA.

He's one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he continues to remain humble about it.

"Everyone has an opinion on that," Sánchez said. "I just try to deal with this specific end of the mountain and try to compete as much as I can."

As for that rambunctious scream to end the eighth inning? There was a bit of motivation behind it.

Sánchez's lone blemish was allowing Refsnyder to hit a home run in the fourth inning, which was the first of just four hits by the Red Sox. This at-bat was personal.

"Yeah, I mean, he got me," Sanchez said. "And then I got him twice with two K's."

Statement made.